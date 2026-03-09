<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old real estate agent, who was kidnapped in Anekal on Sunday evening was found murdered near Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, police said.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the victim, Gopal, was allegedly abducted after a gang intercepted his car near Karpur Village Gate near Anekal. </p><p>The assailants rammed his car from the rear and forcibly took him away in another car. He was later taken to a forest area near Denkanikottai where he was hacked to death with sharp weapons. His body was discovered on Monday.</p> .Orchids The International School partners with Times of India Parenting to launch ‘Parentology’ to empower new-age parents.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly planned by Mohan Babu, who reportedly hired assailants by offering a Rs 25 lakh contract to eliminate Gopal, the police officer added.</p><p>Gopal had been involved in real estate and financial dealings for several years. Three suspects — Mohan Babu, two of his associates have been taken into custody.</p> .<p>During interrogation, Mohan Babu reportedly told police that he and Gopal were earlier business partners and had developed differences of opinion over business matters, which allegedly led him to plot the murder. Further investigation is on, the police officer informed.</p><p>Following the incident, Gopal’s family members and relatives staged a protest in front of the Anekal police station, demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved.</p><p>Tension gripped the area for a while before the police could bring the situation under control.</p>