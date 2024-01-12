Rebate on archaeological publications till year-end

Team Metrolife
Publications by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be on sale throughout the year. Institutional buyers will get a discount of 40% on the publications, and individual buyers such as scholars, researchers and students will get a 50% rebate. In case of individual buyers, principal, head of department or supervisor of their research institutions are required to send a letter of request to avail of the discounts.
All prospective buyers are required to write to the superintending archaeologist of Bangalore Circle, ASI, for the discount.
Discounted publications include...
Most of the publications on rebate are in English and Hindi, a few are in Bengali, Punjabi and Assamese, says an official from ASI Bangalore Circle.
Among the titles on rebate are issues of ‘Memoirs of Archaeological Survey of India’ (MASI Series), ‘Indian Archaeology — a review series’, epigraphical publications, and annual reports. The rebates are subject to availability of stock. Guide books, World Heritage Series and coffee table books will not be available on rebate.
The discounted books can be collected from the office of the conservation assistant at Tipu Sultan Palace, Chamarajpet.
For details, call the senior conservation assistant at 2670 5784.