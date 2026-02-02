<p>Bengaluru: The PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshanadarara Sangha on Monday urged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to recall the tenders for the first package of the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, stating that the project has not completed mandatory requirements.</p>.<p>The farmers' body noted that the authorities have neither acquired 80% of the required land nor obtained environmental clearances for the project.</p>.<p>In a representation to the Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd, which is implementing the project, the group said the government had mandated that tenders be called only after 80% of the land is fully acquired.</p>.After Rs 2k-crore windfall, BDA set for third e-auction of bulk land.<p>"What we know is that the BDA issued a preliminary notification for a 3.5-km link road to NICE on Tumakuru Road in 2022. So far, it has not issued a final notification,” said association president Mavallipura Srinivas.</p>.<p>He also pointed out that several cases are pending in the Karnataka High Court.</p>.<p>“The BDA has also not received environmental clearance for the project. The detailed project report has not been finalised either,” he said, urging the authorities to recall the tenders.</p>