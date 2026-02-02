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Recall PRR tenders, farmers' body tells Bangalore Development Authority

The farmers' body noted that the authorities have neither acquired 80% of the required land nor obtained environmental clearances for the project.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:19 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:19 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore Development Authority

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