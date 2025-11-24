<p>Bengaluru: Canara Bank’s annual marathon at Sree Kanteerava Stadium saw a record turnout of 12,000 participants across three race categories on Sunday.</p>.<p>Canara Marathon 2025 drew runners ranging from three-year-olds to seniors aged 97.</p>.<p>The event was flagged off by K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, and former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.</p>.Traffic violations by delivery agents soar in Bengaluru, 1.46 lakh cases between 2023-2025.<p>In the 10K race, Dharmendra Purnia clinched first place in the men’s segment, while Kavita Yadav won in the women’s segment. In the 5K race, Jayesh Patil topped the men’s under-60 category, and Chanda emerged as the winner in the women’s category.</p>.<p>The top male and female finishers in the 10K category received Rs 2 lakh each, while the 5K winners earned Rs 1 lakh each.</p>.<p>Runners-up were awarded Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 in the 10K race, and Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 in the 5K race. Winners above 60 in both categories were also honoured with mementos.</p>.<p>Raju praised the overwhelming participation and the spirit of camaraderie at the event.</p>