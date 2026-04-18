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Refurbished library, new media centre to open at Alliance Francaise this April

The upgraded facilities are part of efforts to strengthen cultural and educational engagement between India and France.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:28 IST
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