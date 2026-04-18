<p>Bengaluru: The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Matou, will inaugurate a refurbished library and a new media centre at the Alliance Française de Bangalore in Vasanth Nagar on April 22.</p>.<p>The new media centre will be named after Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa, a Padma awardee and recipient of the Saraswati Samman. The upgraded facilities are part of efforts to strengthen cultural and educational engagement between India and France.</p>.<p>The ambassador will also inaugurate the ‘Espace Campus France’ centre, which aims to provide information and guidance to Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in France.</p>.Bengaluru film festival's new venue sparks access concerns.<p>Several dignitaries are expected to attend the event, including Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, among others.</p>.<p>The programme will also feature cultural performances, including music by Kayaka and Slytrix, as well as a sand art presentation by Raghavendra Hegde.</p>