<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/shia-community-members-in-bengaluru-hold-prayers-for-khamenei-3916806">Bengaluru</a> police have booked a case against those who took out a protest march in the city condemning the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p><p>Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said that cases have been registered against the protesters who gathered in large numbers in the city without permission. </p><p>"We have registered cases where they have violated the rules. First of all, they are not supposed to take out a procession in the Bengaluru without permission. We have registered cases and will not allow them to come to the streets,' the Minister said.</p><p>On March 2, Shia Muslims gathered in large numbers in Richmond Town to mourn Khamenei's demise. </p><p>Khamenei was killed in the airstrikes carried out by Israel and the US on February 28, triggering protests by Shia Muslims in Kashmir, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities. </p><p>Parameshwara's statement follows demand by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka that legal action be taken against participants of the protest. </p><p>The Union Home Ministry has also asked States to stay vigilant regarding the protests and track social media activities to avoid violence. </p>