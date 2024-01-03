Registry of donors for rare blood groups coming soon

A 30-year-old woman in the A+ blood group was admitted to a Mangaluru hospital with alarmingly low haemoglobin levels. When the hospital contacted the bank in Bengaluru for blood, it could not find a compatible sample for transfusion. “Generally, we find a match in the first or second sample we test. In the case of this woman, we tested about 30 samples and couldn’t find a match. When we studied her blood we learnt that it was an extremely rare group — Rh D -- (pronounced dash dash),” says Dr Latha Jagannathan, medical director and managing trustee at BMST.