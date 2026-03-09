<p>A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> came up with a tactic to escape peak-time traffic in the city, and now her post on it is making rounds on social media. Shravika Jain, took to her X account and shared about her "regular day" in Bengaluru. </p><p>She took a 47-km route, instead of 23 km to avoid traffic. </p><p>"Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in Bengaluru. Regular day," she wrote in the post, while attaching two screenshots of both the routes shown on maps. </p>.Slow traffic: Bengaluru cops counter TomTom Traffic Index survey numbers.<p>In first picture, the total journey time is shown to be 1 hour 35 minutes, with the arriving time being 5:43 pm, for 23 km. The second picture of the 47-km route, showed shorter time to reach the destination — 1 hour 12 minutes, with the arriving time being 5:20 pm. </p><p>The post has garnered over 82k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Looks like the short route has no toll hence lot of people trying to avoid toll using it and clogging. If this situation is reversed probably short route will be with less traffic and faster," a user commented. </p><p>Another user commented, "Once a legend said "two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by" got real."</p><p>"Should have taken the metro from Hosa Road to Yeshwantpur no matter how much luggage you had," commented a third. </p><p>"Bengaluru makes you pay if you don't plan and time your commute," commented another user.</p><p>"Longer route might have pricked deeply on wallet through fuel and toll costs," said another user.</p>