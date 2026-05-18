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Regularising deviations in Bengaluru to be costly

Some believe that the regularisation scheme is nothing but a revenue-generating exercise by the state government for the civic bodies.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:11 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:11 IST
India NewsBengalurucivic bodies

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