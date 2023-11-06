JOIN US
bengaluru

Rehab centre booked after alcohol addict's mysterious death

The man's son has filed a complaint against the rehab centre at the Madanayakanahalli police station, alleging that his father was beaten to death by the staff.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 21:12 IST

A 54-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an alcohol rehabilitation centre on the city's northwestern outskirts on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Palaniswamy, of Mavalli in southern Bengaluru, was admitted to the rehab centre run by Manjunatha Foundation in Lakshmipura. 

Palaniswamy’s son has filed a complaint against the rehab centre at the Madanayakanahalli police station, alleging that his father was beaten to death by the staff. 

“A staff member from the centre, Giri, has been detained for questioning,” he said. 

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police(SP), Bengaluru Rural, told DH that the body had marks, but it had to be ascertained if the death was caused by beating. 

“According to eyewitnesses, one Kumar who oversees the rehab centre visited it on Saturday night in a drunken state and assaulted Palaniswamy. We are yet to ascertain if that was the reason behind the death,” he said, adding Kumar is absconding. 

Crime

