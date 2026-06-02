<p>Bengaluru: After enduring long waiting times at metro stations, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru's </a>Yellow Line commuters will finally get some relief, starting Wednesday. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma%20metro">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited</a> (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it is inducting two more trains on the RV Road-Bommasandra line, increasing the total number of rakes in service on this corridor to 10. </p><p>Frequency during peak hours on weekdays will improve from the existing 9 minutes to 7 minutes. Peak hours run from 8 am to noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm. </p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Blue Line trains arriving in May but depot link may delay trial runs.<p>Frequency during non-peak hours will be 10 minutes, compared to the existing 14 minutes. On weekends, frequency will be 10 minutes throughout. </p><p>However, there will be no change in the first and last train timings from the two terminal stations — RV Road and Bommasandra — on any day of the week, the BMRCL stated. </p><p>The operation of 10 trains will mark a pivotal moment in the operation of the Yellow Line, which opened with just three trains in August 2025 after years of delays. </p><p>Commuters have since complained of long wait times at the 18 stations that connect the tech hub of Electronics City and localities in southern Bengaluru. </p><p>The Yellow Line is expected to get five more trains in the coming weeks. Train number 11 has already arrived and is undergoing testing. </p><p>In addition, BEML is expected to start supplying six more trains for the Yellow Line under a new Rs 414-crore order in 2027.</p>