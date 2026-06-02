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Relief for Bengaluru commuters as peak-hour frequency on Namma Metro Yellow Line reduces further

Frequency during non-peak hours will be 10 minutes, compared to the existing 14 minutes.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metrometro

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