Relieved BBMP gives Kengeri firm contract to operate Freedom Park parking facility 

Bengaluru: A Kengeri-based firm has secured the contract to operate the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility in Freedom Park in the heart of the city.
The company will pay Rs 1.55 crore to the civic body per annum. At this rate, the BBMP will take nearly 50 years to recover its investment in the project.
A board displayed at the site declares that the BBMP has entrusted operations and maintenance (O&M) duties to Princeroyal Parking Solution Business Pvt Ltd, registered in August 2022.
BBMP officials expressed relief at finally securing a partnership after seven unsuccessful attempts to attract bidders. “We also requested the city traffic police to notify the roads surrounding the facility as no-parking zones,” a senior BBMP official said.
The MLCP, constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore, has remained idle since November 2021 due to the BBMP’s inability to secure bidders. Situated approximately a kilometre from the Central College metro station, the facility boasts a capacity to accommodate 556 four-wheelers and 445 two-wheelers simultaneously.
Over the past two-and-a-half years, the BBMP issued seven tenders in pursuit of a suitable management partner for the parking lot. Two initial tenders were based on a revenue-sharing model that required the private firm to share 80% of the revenue. There was no bidder.
The BBMP had to tweak the rental model, but bidders still stayed away, citing the annual rent of Rs 8 crore quoted by the civic body was too high. The BBMP then brought it down by half and again reduced the annual reserve price to Rs 2 crore. It eventually settled for Rs 45 lakh less than its revised estimates.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:30 IST)