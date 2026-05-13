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Remembering an imperfect mother

A recent event marked the release of the English translation of author Vasudhendra’s celebrated Kannada book ‘Nammamma Andre Nangishta’ as ‘I Love My Amma’.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:21 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:21 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakabookbook release

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