Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru police to move Supreme Court for cancellation of bail granted to actor Darshan

The development came after the home department gave a nod to a request sent by the police.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 16:06 IST
Bengaluru newsSupreme CourtBengaluru PoliceDarshan Thoogudeepa

