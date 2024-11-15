Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru police to move Supreme Court for cancellation of bail granted to actor Darshan

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police will move the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeking cancellation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/renukaswamy-case-darshan-gets-6-weeks-interim-bail-on-medical-grounds-3254707">interim bail granted</a> by the High Court of Karnataka to murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa.</p><p>The development came after the home department gave a nod to a request sent by the police. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that they will soon initiate the procedure. Darshan is currently <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/actor-darshan-admitted-in-bengaluru-hospital-to-treat-back-leg-pain-3258999">undergoing treatment </a>for back pain. </p>.I have faith in judicial system: Renukaswamy's father after Karnataka HC grants bail to Darshan.<p>The body of Renukaswamy, 34, an employee at a pharmacy in Chitradurga, was found near a stormwater drain near Sumanahalli flyover in west Bengaluru. </p><p>Kamakshipalya police arrested Darshan, his close friend Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others in connection with the case. </p><p>Darshan was lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and was later moved to Ballari Prison, where he developed back pain. He moved the high court for bail, citing the back pain issue, and got six weeks of bail for treatment.</p>