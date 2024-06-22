Renukaswamy murder case: Senior advocate CV Nagesh to join Darshan’s defence

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s counsel on Saturday said that the team will work under the guidance of senior criminal lawyer CV Nagesh.

“As per the current information, senior advocate CV Nagesh will work with us in the case. Work will be done under his guidance,” Ranganath Reddy, the actor’s counsel, told reporters.

Darshan and his three associates were remanded in judicial custody till July 4 on Saturday. The other 13, including Darshan's close friend Pavithra Gowda, were sent to jail on June 20. They were recently arrested for the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Suspects used ‘web apps’

The final remand application filed before the magistrate on Saturday noted that all the arrested suspects in the case had used ‘web apps’. However, nothing more was specified.

The remand application also noted that since the "data was inactivated", the probe team had sought new SIM cards in the name of the suspects and permission was sought from the court to reaccess them.