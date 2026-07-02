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Renukaswamy murder case: Three Darshan's fans held for threatening prosecution witness

The Kannada film star is a key accused in the case, which is currently on trial.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crimeDarshan Thoogudeep

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