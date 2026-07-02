Renukaswamy murder case: Three Darshan's fans held for threatening prosecution witness

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police have arrested three people for allegedly threatening a witness in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada film star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a> is a key accused and currently in jail. </p><p>Police sources said that two of the arrested suspects — Suhas and Venu — were members of a fan association of the actor in Tumakuru, while Puneeth ran a fan page of the actor named 'D Company'. </p><p>The three are accused of intimidating and threatening a prosecution witness against deposing before the court. Further investigation is ongoing, the Kamakshipalya police said. </p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Supreme Court rejects Kannada actor Darshan's bail plea .<p>Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, was found murdered near a storm-water drain at Sumanahalli in west Bengaluru on June 9, 2024. His body was badly mutilated.</p><p>The police arrested Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others two days later. More arrests were made subsequently. According to the police, the motive behind the murder was Renukaswamy’s “obscene” messages to Pavithra on social media.</p>.Kannada actor Darshan's wife & son visit him in Bengaluru prison, interaction recorded on camera.<p>On September 3, 2024, the police filed a 3,991-page charge sheet, naming Pavithra as accused no. one and Darshan as accused no. two, detailing the brutality of the crime. They subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet.</p><p>On August 14, 2025, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to Darshan, Pavithra and others and allowed the prosecution’s special leave petition. </p><p>A trial is currently underway.</p>