Renukaswamy murder: Darshan's request for home-cooked food denied, prison officials tell Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court was informed on Tuesday that the Director General of Police (Prisons) has rejected the representation of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa seeking home-cooked food and other facilities at Central Prison. Darshan, who is accused number two in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been in judicial custody since June 24.

At the hearing, State Public Prosecutor BA Belliayappa informed that the actor’s representation was rejected on August 14, 2024 and the same was conveyed to the petitioner. However, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for Darshan, said that the petitioner has not received the copy of the order and sought time to go through the order. Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing to September 5, 2024, while granting time to the petitioner.

The order rejecting Darshan’s representation was passed by Malini Krishnamurthy, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services). It stated that there are no complaints about the food being provided to jail inmates.

The order also said that there are no reports of either food poisoning or lack of nutrition. The DGP further said that there is no recommendation by a medical doctor for providing home-cooked food. Moreover, being an accused in a murder case, the actor’s request cannot be considered as per paragraph 728 (1) of Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, the order said.