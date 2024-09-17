Renukaswamy murder: Judicial custody of Darshan, other accused extended till September 30

Meanwhile, as the investigating officer had not brought copies of forensic reports of four electronic devices, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar filed a requisition before the court.

The court was told that the sealed cover would be opened under mahazar, made copies to be submitted to the defence counsel and resealed under mahazar. The court granted permission for the same.

Police have also submitted digital evidence to the court in connection with the case.

Renukaswamy’s mangled body was found on June 9 near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli.

Police subsequently arrested Darshan and 16 others. On September 4, the Bengaluru police submitted the chargesheet to the court.