Renukaswamy murder: Police file charge sheet against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police on Wednesday filed the charge sheet in the murder case of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga against 17 people, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are currently in judicial custody at different prisons in the state.

A well-placed police source confirmed to DH that Pavithra has been named as accused number 1 and Darshan as accused number 2.

The 3,991-page charge sheet, along with forensic reports, was submitted before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at around 10:45 am. Statements of a total of 231 witnesses, including three eyewitnesses, have been recorded.