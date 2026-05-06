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Repair work on Bengaluru's Peenya flyover triggers major traffic snarls

With the elevated stretch shut, vehicles moved sluggishly through Peenya, Jalahalli, SRS Junction and surrounding junctions, pushing up travel time.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstrafficpeenya flyover

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