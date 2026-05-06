<p>Bengaluru: Traffic on Tumakuru Road was thrown out of gear on Tuesday after the Dr Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover, better known as the Peenya elevated corridor, was shut for repair work, leaving commuters stranded in long queues on surrounding roads.</p>.<p>The closure, in place from 5 am to 11 am for four days, was taken up to repair 1,422 cables on the flyover and carry out load testing as part of a Rs 32-crore restoration exercise. With the elevated stretch shut, vehicles moved sluggishly through Peenya, Jalahalli, SRS Junction and surrounding junctions, pushing up travel time.</p>.May long weekend | X user's 'Half Bangalore' comment on traffic video goes viral.<p>Normally, motorists say they can cross the stretch in 15 to 20 minutes. On Tuesday, however, several commuters reported delays of more than an hour as traffic spilled onto the lower roads connecting Goraguntepalya and the Parle-G factory belt. </p><p>“Instead of closing it during peak morning hours, they could have taken up the work after 11 am. Every time the flyover is shut, the same problem repeats,” a commuter said. Another motorist said the closure made a short 5-km trip feel like an exhausting hour-long ordeal.</p>.<p>The flyover, which carries traffic across multiple districts and is a crucial route for vehicles moving in and out of north Bengaluru, has faced repeated maintenance-related shutdowns in recent months. Commuters expressed frustration over the lack of a permanent solution, saying frequent closures were badly affecting office-goers and emergency travel alike.</p>.<p>Authorities are expected to complete the repair and testing work over the four-day period.</p>