<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-health-and-family-welfare">Health and Family Welfare Department</a> has issued guidelines to private hospitals to immediately report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-sexual-abuse">child sex abuse</a> cases under the Pocso Act to the nearest police station and have them registered.</p>.<p>Hospitals must also report the case to children's helpline 1908, which will take further action. Any pregnant girl under 18 must be reported immediately.</p>.Bengaluru: Class 10 girl delivers baby, activists slam teachers for ‘negligence’.<p>A doctor or any other person responsible for failing to report such cases will face a year in prison and may also be fined, the order states.</p>.<p>Hospitals must lawfully collect patient and treatment documents and respect their privacy. All staff must be trained to handle Pocso cases and be aware of the law. Hospitals must also cooperate with the investigating officer, the order adds.</p>