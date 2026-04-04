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Report child sex abuse to police: Govt to pvt hospitals

A doctor or any other person responsible for failing to report such cases will face a year in prison and may also be fined, the order states.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsHospitalGovernmentChild abuseChild Sexual Abuse

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