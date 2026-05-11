<p>Bengaluru: Reproductive cancer accounts for 16% of all cancer cases in India, making it the single largest cancer burden in the country.</p>.<p>Among women, the share is far higher: nearly half of all women diagnosed with cancer have a reproductive cancer.</p>.<p>Ovarian cancer, though second to cervical cancer, poses a growing challenge because it produces no clear early symptoms and has no reliable screening test.</p>.<p>"One of the largest obstacles in treating ovarian cancer is that there are no effective screening tests available. These tests have greatly helped in detecting cervical cancer and reducing mortality rates," said Rohit Raghunath Ranade, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead, Gynaecologic Oncology, at a private hospital.</p>.<p>He added that screening methods such as transvaginal ultrasound and CA-125 blood tests exist, but their sensitivity and specificity are too low for routine population-based screening.</p>.<p>Doctors say obesity and sedentary lifestyles are fuelling reproductive cancer cases in women by weakening the immune system and driving abnormal cell growth.</p>.<p>"Sedentary lifestyles and obesity, together with metabolic disorders, have become the main factors driving gynaecological cancer development. It leads to insulin resistance, which in turn leads to both Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes. People need to understand that lifestyle-related factors have become the top modifiable risks for disease prevention, although genetics and age still matter," said Dr Suman Singh, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology.</p>.<p>Dr Shobha, Head of the Department of Gynaec Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, said ovarian cancer was once seen primarily in older and postmenopausal women, but cases in the 35 to 40 age group are rising.</p>.<p>"Though there is no strong literature to support that women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) at a younger age go on to develop cancer, patients' history in clinical practice points to such disorders having an impact," she said.</p>.<p><strong>Delayed diagnosis</strong></p>.<p>The absence of clear early symptoms is another factor that delays diagnosis.</p>.<p>"Usually, early stage ovarian cancer has either no symptoms or a few vague general symptoms like bloating, indigestion and lower abdomen pain, so early diagnosis gets missed. Most ovarian cancers are high grade tumours, which means they grow rapidly and the window for early diagnosis is very small. Only those genetically prone through confirmed family history, around 5 to 10%, are advised yearly scans and tumour markers," said Dr Abhilasha Narayan, Consultant, Gynaec Oncology, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery.</p>