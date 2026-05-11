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Reproductive cancers dominate India’s tally; women bear the brunt

Among women, the share is far higher: nearly half of all women diagnosed with cancer have a reproductive cancer.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCancer

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