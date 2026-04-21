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RERA orders Bengaluru-based developer to hand over villa, pay compensation

The Authority directed the developer to execute the sale deed and also ordered the firm to pay nearly Rs 70 lakh in interest for a delay.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsRERA

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