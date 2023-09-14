Reserve 1.6 TMC for city: BWSSB plea to water authority

Poor monsoon has plunged water levels in the state’s reservoirs, prompting the BWSSB to urge Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited to reserve at least 1.6 TMC water monthly for the city’s needs.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) currently draws approximately 1,450 MLD of water from the Shiva reservoir to meet the city's water needs. In its letter to the authority, the board has urged water to be reserved to ensure uninterrupted supply.
“We (BWSSB) have been drawing 1,450 MLD water from the Shiva dam. However, we can continue to draw water only if there is a flow of 700 cusecs of water into the dam,” the letter, accessed by DH, stated.
A senior BWSSB official said the city is only asking to reserve water that has been duly awarded to it. “We have been awarded 19 TMC water annually and this comes down to 1.6 TMC a year. We have only asked them to reserve this so that there is no scarcity in the city,” the board official said.
The letter also stated that the city will need close to 2.42 TMC every month from January.
“As a part of the Cauvery Stage V project, we have been awarded an additional 10 TMC to meet the demands of the 110 villages in the city’s periphery. Hence, we request a supply of 2.42 TMC monthly from January,” the letter stated.
“Owing to the poor monsoons, there is a threat of scarcity in drinking water and hence, we request you to reserve water for Bengaluru in the KRS and Kabini reservoirs,” the letter said.