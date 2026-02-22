<p>A large green patch opposite a popular shopping mall in Okalipuram may soon be lost, as the Department of Sericulture plans to cut down 575 trees to build a 'Reshme Bhavan' on a 4.2-acre site.</p>.<p>The proposal, currently under review by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), involves the removal of 575 trees from the premises of the Office of the Joint Director, located on survey numbers 12, 14, and 17 in Muddenahalli, Okalipuram. A total of 628 trees are located on the land, but only 53 are slated to be spared.</p>.<p>The Public Works Department (PWD) has been authorised to carry out the construction.</p>.64-year-old man held for molesting minors in school in Bengaluru.<p>This green space is the last remaining open area in Okalipuram, which is situated a short distance from the Majestic bus and railway terminals. The surrounding area is heavily built-up, with slums and a large drain nearby.</p>.<p>In October 2024, the state cabinet approved a Rs 528-crore proposal for the construction of office space at the site. Following this approval, the PWD approached the GBA for the necessary clearance. While the GBA has granted permission to clear the land, the Karnataka High Court has set out specific guidelines for the tree felling.</p>.<p>Under Section 8(3) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, no tree in Bengaluru can be felled without the approval of the Tree Officer, who is the Deputy Conservator of Forests at the GBA.</p>.<p>As part of the approval process, a tree committee will visit the site to assess how many trees can be felled. The GBA has also invited suggestions and objections from citizens, allowing a 10-day period for feedback.</p>.<p>The Department of Sericulture has described the project as a prestigious government initiative and has requested early approval, along with a no-objection certificate. They also noted that the Silk Department’s office has already been relocated to the Mysore Sugar Company building on JC Road.</p>.<p>Among the trees proposed for removal are silver oak, neem, tabebuia, mahogany, jackfruit, gulmohar, rain tree, and Ashoka trees.</p>.<p>Environmental activist Sandeep Anirudhan expressed concern over the city's shrinking green cover, which has fallen from 70 per cent to just 2 per cent in recent decades.</p>.<p>“There should be zero tolerance towards tree cutting anywhere in the city. Globally, the accepted benchmark is 30 per cent green cover. That should be our goal. We cannot afford to lose even a single tree. The focus must be on restoring greenery,” he said.</p>.<p>Anirudhan also questioned the need for the Reshme Bhavan project in Bengaluru. “Why should Reshme Bhavana be in Bengaluru? It can be set up outside the city and help distribute development more evenly across the state,” he added. </p>