Resident doctors call off protest after CM assures 25% stipend hike

The Chief Minister reportedly said that a further increase in their stipends would not be possible at this point due to financial constraints. The doctors have agreed to this revision. Sources from the state medical education department noted that these stipend changes would be effective from August.

The association is awaiting an official government order in this regard. KARD resident doctors will resume non-emergency services, including OPDs and elective surgeries, from Thursday.

Why protest?

Resident doctors studying in government medical colleges have been protesting demanding a hike in their stipends and a yearly revision of the same according to inflation. They argue that while they pay amongst the highest college fees -- Rs 1.13 lakh per year for postgraduates and Rs 2.27 lakh per year for superspeciality residents -- they earn less than half of what resident doctors across the country earn.

Government PG residents are currently paid between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000 while superspeciality residents are paid between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000. "Resident doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities earn between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh per month. We earn less than half," they argued.

The KARD was denied permission to protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday so they gathered at Bangalore Medical College campus and discussed security measures with the management.