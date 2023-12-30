Residents demand accountability after girl's electrocution

Police to investigate The Varthur police have filed a case under the Code of Criminal Procedure’s Section 174(C). Amid residents’ suspicions of electrocution police have requested the Department of Electrical Inspectorate to conduct an investigation and submit a review. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also collected the samples from the place. Shivakumar Gunare Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield told DH that in addition to the post-mortem they have asked for a histopathology report to identify the exact cause. He said that once all the reports are out and negligence is observed on anyone’s part the case would be changed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A senior officer investigating the case said that they had collected all the footage inside the apartment but there was no surveillance near the swimming pool for privacy concerns. Police sources asserted that while the water level was too shallow and drowning seemed improbable they would investigate that angle as well. The post-mortem report is expected to be released on Saturday. Police said that it would take another week for the other reports to be out following which they would hold whoever was at fault accountable.