Residents demand accountability after girl's electrocution

Bengaluru: Residents of the Prestige Lakeside Habitat apartment complex in Varthur in the eastern part of the city staged a huge protest at the apartment on Friday, after a 10-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night.
Around 7.50 pm on Thursday, 10-year-old Manya, who was playing with her friends near the pool, reportedly chased after a ball that fell into the water and was electrocuted trying to retrieve it. A wooden stick and a chair were used to pull her out after the electricity was cut off. Her friends were unharmed.
Manya was the only child of Rajesh Kumar Damerla, who hailed from Vijayawada.
The distraught father addressed the media on Friday. He said, “We are in deep sorrow but we want to (bring) justice to our kid. We want to know what the root cause is and who is responsible because this shouldn’t happen to any other kid.”
Protesting residents were convinced that the accident occurred due to electricity leaking from underwater lights inside the now sealed-off pool.
A resident of tower 21, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It is a baby swimming pool with less than two feet of water so she couldn’t have drowned. An electrical audit done a year ago showed several maintenance lapses, which haven’t been acted upon. There are open wires everywhere.”
Authorities negligent?
Alleging negligence by maintenance authorities and the Prestige Property Management Services (PPMS), they highlighted temporary fixes for past incidents such as open wires being covered with duct tape or mud. “Tickets have been raised before but little action is taken.
They do an immediate fix but don’t review the overall safety of the electrical systems,” said another resident.
Residents are also claiming that the CCTV cameras around the pool have been removed and that the footage has been tampered with. They directed their outrage towards the PPMS and the homeowners association, who they believe are trying to deflect action.
Ritesh Kumar, another resident, explained the fear and outrage among the residents, who are both scared about their children’s wellbeing and outraged by the inaction. “There are no proper safety mechanisms or emergency preparedness measures in place for an electrical accident. When my 15-month-old daughter suffered an electrocution in May, the PPMS was very lax about it,” he said.
The 102-acre property is divided into six parcels with 271 villas and 24 towers with over 3,600 home units. This accident occurred near Tower 17 in the third parcel. Across homes, residents pay an average of Rs 6,500 as maintenance fees each month, which is another reason why they are disappointed with the lack of upkeep and negligence shown on the part of authorities.
Police to investigate The Varthur police have filed a case under the Code of Criminal Procedure’s Section 174(C). Amid residents’ suspicions of electrocution police have requested the Department of Electrical Inspectorate to conduct an investigation and submit a review. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also collected the samples from the place. Shivakumar Gunare Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield told DH that in addition to the post-mortem they have asked for a histopathology report to identify the exact cause. He said that once all the reports are out and negligence is observed on anyone’s part the case would be changed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A senior officer investigating the case said that they had collected all the footage inside the apartment but there was no surveillance near the swimming pool for privacy concerns. Police sources asserted that while the water level was too shallow and drowning seemed improbable they would investigate that angle as well. The post-mortem report is expected to be released on Saturday. Police said that it would take another week for the other reports to be out following which they would hold whoever was at fault accountable.