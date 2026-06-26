Residents flag growing garbage crisis around Bengaluru's Turahalli forest

<p>Bengaluru: One of Bengaluru’s few remaining forested lung spaces, Turahalli Forest, is increasingly being turned into a dumping ground for garbage, construction debris and discarded household items, raising concerns among residents and forest officials alike.</p>.<p>Waste is not only piling up along both sides of the 1.2-kilometre forest road stretch, but it is also finding its way into the forest itself.</p>.<p>Residents living near the forest said the waste is largely generated by commuters, small restaurants and condiment shops operating in the vicinity.</p>.<p>Chaithanya Subrahmanya, a resident near the forest, said, “Households, small hoteliers and commuters throw waste along the roadside during late-night hours or early morning. This has become difficult to track. Pan masala packets and used oil packets indicate that some of the waste is coming from nearby eateries.”</p>.'Fix the system first': Krishna Byre Gowda tells waste management officials in Bengaluru.<p>On one side of the road, ceramic commodes, discarded thermocol boxes and construction debris were also found dumped. The same stretch has developed several potholes, making commuting difficult, particularly for two-wheeler riders. Poorly lit sections of the road have further added to safety concerns, especially among women.</p>.<p>KC Chandrashekhara, another resident, blamed the issue on a lack of civic responsibility among people using the road.</p>.<p>"People need to understand that this is a forest and an eco-sensitive zone. They simply dump garbage and drive away. This lack of civic sense is the reason for the growing waste problem in the area,” he said.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Naveen Kumar Raju, Additional Commissioner (Development), Bengaluru South City Corporation, said, "While the forest itself does not fall under our jurisdiction, the garbage hotspots and streetlight issues will be addressed immediately.” He also directed the officials concerned to impose fines on establishments found dumping waste.</p>.<p>Officials noted that despite repeated clean-up drives, garbage continues to reappear at the same locations.</p>.<p>NR Kamble, Range Forest Officer, Kaggalipura Range, said the dumping has led to plastic waste entering the forest ecosystem.</p>.<p>“We have caught people dumping waste during the early hours and reprimanded them, but it has had little impact,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Leopard habitat under threat</strong></p>.<p>Rakshitha Sridhar, a resident, said, "We have repeatedly spotted leopards here and almost everyone living nearby is aware of their presence. This is their habitat, and we must learn to coexist with wildlife. People should know better than to jump fences and dump garbage.”</p>.<p>Forest officials reiterated that four leopards currently reside in the forest, making the protection of the area even more critical. </p>