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Residents flag growing garbage crisis around Bengaluru's Turahalli forest

Waste is not only piling up along both sides of the 1.2-kilometre forest road stretch, but it is also finding its way into the forest itself.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:35 IST
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A leopard was recently spotted at Turahalli Forest.

A leopard was recently spotted at Turahalli Forest.

Credit: SUSHMA NIRMAL

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Published 26 June 2026, 01:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newswaste crisisTurahalli forest

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