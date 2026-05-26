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Residents flag mining impact, land disputes during during Prajavani phone-in programme

For nearly 90 minutes, the DC answered calls on a range of civic and revenue-related issues.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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