Residents flag mining impact, land disputes during during Prajavani phone-in programme

<p>Issues related to land records, mining impact, pending land surveys and alleged encroachments on government land emerged as the most common grievances raised during a Prajavani phone-in programme with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Monday.</p>.<p>For nearly 90 minutes, the DC answered calls on a range of civic and revenue-related issues. However, the highest number of calls came from residents of Sulivara in Tavarekere Hobli, who alleged that ongoing stone quarrying was affecting their daily lives.</p>.<p>Several callers, including Bharath, Krishnagowda, Marappa, Raju, Arun Kumar and Yogish, claimed that mining operations were taking place near a playground, a cemetery and land allotted to BMTC in Survey No 60. Residents alleged that dust generated by quarrying had made living conditions difficult and raised concerns about respiratory illnesses, livestock deaths and crop damage. They also complained that compensation had not been paid for agricultural losses.</p>.Karnataka: Sandur residents demand MoEF not to gloss over mining hazards.<p>One of the callers, Marappa, questioned whether the government was keen on saving rocks over the lives of farmers, highlighting the impact of mining on the yearly harvest in the area.</p>.<p>Responding to the repeated complaints, Jagadeesha said officials from the Department of Mines and Geology would inspect the site. “Mining must be carried out legally. If it is authorised, measures will be taken to minimise inconvenience to residents. If it is unauthorised, action will be taken,” he said, adding that he would personally review the issue if required.</p>.<p>Apart from quarrying, Sulivara residents also sought surveys and boundary demarcation of government land in the village. The DC assured them that officials would conduct field inspections and surveys and take appropriate action based on the findings.</p>.<p>Land-related grievances formed the bulk of the remaining complaints. Many sought help with inheritance-based mutation, or pouthi khata, pending land regularisation applications and delays in property surveys. Others alleged encroachments on government land, lakes, burial grounds, temple properties and village commons.</p>.<p>The programme also saw complaints regarding pension delays, voter list corrections, court-linked property disputes and alleged irregularities in government land transfers. Jagadeesha urged citizens to provide survey numbers and supporting documents, and noted that digitisation of revenue records had made it easier for people to access certified copies and apply for services online.</p>