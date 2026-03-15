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Residents oppose plan for convention centre at Mysore Lamps factory in Bengaluru

Residents of Malleswaram have urged the government to instead declare the land a public green space or a 'deemed forest', citing its ecological and historical significance.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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