<p>Bengaluru: The State government’s proposal to establish a convention centre on the premises of the now-defunct Mysore Lamps factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has triggered opposition from residents and civic groups, who want the land to be preserved as a public green space.</p>.<p>In the recent State Budget, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> announced that the government plans to develop an international convention centre at the Mysore Lamps factory site in Malleswaram under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.</p>.<p>The factory, spread over about 22 acres, has remained defunct since 2003.</p>.<p>However, residents of Malleswaram have urged the government to instead declare the land a public green space or a “deemed forest”, citing its ecological and historical significance.</p>.Greens want Nandi hills declared a biodiversity hub, heritage site.<p>In a representation submitted to authorities, including the Bengaluru West City Corporation, citizens said the site is one of the last large green spaces left in the neighbourhood, which has witnessed rapid urbanisation over the past few decades.</p>.<p>According to the letter, signed by Kaustabh Rau, Preeti Sunderajan and Benson Issac, the factory premises has dense tree cover with more than 100 mature trees and could qualify as a forest under the Supreme Court of India’s interpretation of forest areas.</p>.<p>The residents have urged the government to hold consultations with local residents and civil society groups before taking any decision on redeveloping the land.</p>.<p>The Mysore Lamps factory, established in 1936, was historically part of the Mallegal Valley forest region that once extended across Yeshwantpur, Jarakabande Kaval, Kethamaranahalli, Laggere and Peenya villages.</p>.<p>Residents argued that preserving the site would help retain a vestige of the area’s natural heritage.</p>