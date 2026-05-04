<p>Bengaluru: A giant rain tree in Cooke Town could come under the axe as a private developer plans to construct a multi-storey building on the site.</p>.<p>The tree, located within private premises, has sparked objections from residents, who say its loss will reduce the green cover.</p>.<p>The developer, however, maintains that the tree has weak roots and poses a danger to life.</p>.<p>Residents point to the city's rising heat, arguing that tree cover plays a crucial role in keeping local temperatures down. They estimate the tree, situated opposite North Cote Apartment on Ashoka Road, to be 50 to 60 years old.</p>.4 days of rain, wind bring down 476 trees across Bengaluru.<p>On Saturday, tensions escalated when workers began trimming branches in preparation for felling, prompting residents to intervene and halt the work.</p>.<p>"A tree is a living friend. It is a home to multiple creatures and a source of fresh air, shade, shelter and food," said Deepa Iyer, a resident, opposing the plan to axe the tree.</p>.<p>The developer said internal discussions had been held on retaining the tree, but the decision was made to cut it in public interest.</p>.<p>"The roots are not strong, and the tree is tilted towards the road, posing a danger. We approached the corporation and obtained permission to cut it," the developer said.</p>.<p>Residents dispute this claim, insisting the tree is structurally sound.</p>.<p>"The tree is healthy and stands at the corner of the site. It could simply be pruned instead of removed," they said. They also feared the tree was being cut to bypass building setback rules.</p>.<p>Environmentalist DT Devare said some applicants used safety concerns as grounds for removing healthy trees.</p>.<p>"In many cases, this is not accurate. If a tree is large, the corporation is expected to refer the matter to a tree expert committee and the report must be submitted to the court," he said.</p>.<p>The Range Forest Officer of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation did not respond to calls seeking comment.</p>