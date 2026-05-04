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Residents step in to save rain tree from developer's axe in Bengaluru's Cooke Town

The developer, however, maintains that the tree has weak roots and poses a danger to life.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewstreeCooke Town

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