Resolved 80% of city’s water crisis: BWSSB chief

Cut-off box - Five lakh aerators installed To reduce water consumption in the city the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has mandated the use of aerators on all public taps as well as those in apartment complexes restaurants industries and commercial establishments. So far aerators have been installed on close to five lakh taps across the city according to a statement from the BWSSB. The board has set an April 30 deadline for all the aforementioned establishments to install aerators on their taps. Aerators are said to reduce water consumption by increasing the water flow pressure from taps.