Resolved 80% of city’s water crisis: BWSSB chief

In the last 45 days, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has resolved 80% of the city’s water crisis, according to BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, who spoke on Saturday.
Speaking after distributing certificates to volunteers who signed up to work with the BWSSB as ‘Jalamitra’, Manohar expressed that the crisis has been largely addressed.
“There might still be some problems in a few areas. However, we are working closely with the community and are confident of resolving all issues. We have also implemented water-saving measures and prevented water waste, which has helped us manage the crisis effectively,” he said.
As an immediate measure to address the water crisis, the BWSSB had prohibited the use of Cauvery and borewell water for cleaning, gardening, and similar purposes. So far, nearly 450 people have been penalised for violating these rules and wasting water, according to a BWSSB statement. To ensure that the weaker sections of society do not suffer from water shortages, Manohar stated that nearly 1,500 temporary tanks have been set up, which are filled three times a day based on demand.
“It is crucial to ensure that residents of slums also have enough water for basic needs. Hence, we have set up and regularly fill these tanks,” Manohar added.
Outlining measures to improve groundwater levels in the city, Manohar mentioned that about 15 lakes in the city have been filled with treated water, with plans to fill many more in the coming days.
Cut-off box - Five lakh aerators installed
To reduce water consumption in the city the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has mandated the use of aerators on all public taps as well as those in apartment complexes restaurants industries and commercial establishments.
So far aerators have been installed on close to five lakh taps across the city according to a statement from the BWSSB.
The board has set an April 30 deadline for all the aforementioned establishments to install aerators on their taps.
Aerators are said to reduce water consumption by increasing the water flow pressure from taps.
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:32 IST)