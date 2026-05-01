<p>The Restaurant Week India (RWI) has returned to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi after a decade-long hiatus. The festival aims to reflect how dining out in India has transformed in recent times and has become aspirational, often treated more as an experience than merely <br>going out for grub. This time, the event is being led by Aatish Nath and Gauri Vij, co-founders of Restaurant Week India. Gauri Vij told Metrolife that each participating restaurant offers a specially designed three-course prix-fixe menu created for the festival at affordable set prices (starting at Rs 1,600 per person for lunch and Rs 1,900 per person for dinner).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over 55 restaurants across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru are part of the curated line-up. In Bengaluru, some of the participating restaurants include Lupa, Kopitiam Lah, Tijouri, 23rd Street Pizza, Comal and others. “The emphasis is on craft and culinary identity, not just popularity,” adds Aatish.</p>.Two-day dance festival this weekend in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Interested diners can choose their restaurant, their preferred date, time, and table size, and receive their reservation confirmation directly by email.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Bookings through Putting Scene. For queries, check @diningcollectiveindia on Instagram or WhatsApp at 9820059201. The event concludes <br />on May 3.</span></p>