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‘Restaurant Week’ returns to Bengaluru

Over 55 restaurants across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru are part of the curated line-up.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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