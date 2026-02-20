<p>Bengaluru: The body of Sandhya Sri (63), who was allegedly strangled to death by her husband on Wednesday morning, was handed over to her relatives after completion of the postmortem on Thursday.</p>.<p>The last rites were performed at the Wilson Garden crematorium in the presence of close family members and relatives.</p>.<p>The accused, K Nageshwar Rao, 76, a retired Isro employee, has been remanded to judicial custody after he reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that Rao admitted to strangling his wife Sandhya, a painter, at their residence following mental distress and also decided to end his life.</p>.<p>He was produced before a magistrate after his arrest and subsequently sent to judicial custody.</p>.Bengaluru man suspected of murdering wife; arrested .<p>After the legal formalities were completed, the body was handed over to the relatives, who live in Jeevan Bima Nagar.</p>.<p>The couple’s only daughter, who resides in New Jersey in the United States, is said to be in deep trauma following the incident. Owing to her emotional condition and the time required to make travel arrangements, she could not fly to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Considering the circumstances, the relatives decided not to delay the funeral and performed the last rites, the police officer said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 10.30 am inside an apartment at Bommanahalli near Mandur.</p>.<p>After strangling his wife, Rao called a neighbour around 11 am and informed him about what he had done. The neighbour contacted a community doctor, who alerted the Avalahalli police. Rao was then taken into police custody.</p>