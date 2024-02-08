Retired armyman fires in the air during fight, arrested

Bengaluru: Police arrested a 58-year-old retired armyman after he allegedly fired in the air during a heated exchange with his friend’s son in northern Bengaluru's Abbigere on Monday night.
The suspect, Parashuram Gadkari, went twice to his female friend’s house in Abbigere, whom he has known for several years. He went back again at night after a couple of drinks and began to shout out her name.
The woman’s son stormed out of the house and confronted Gadkari, leading to a heated argument. Gadkari pulled out his licensed .32 revolver and fired in the air. No injuries were reported, according to police.
The sound of the gunshot drew the neighbours. They detained Gadkari while the Gangammanagudi police arrived at the spot. He has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder) and the Arms Act. The woman's son has filed a police complaint.
A police officer close to the investigation told DH that Gadkari was upset because the woman began avoiding him. He started stalking her, and things escalated when the son got involved.
This was not the first time. "Police warned Gadkari at least three times in the past after he created a scene in front of the woman’s house. But on Monday, he crossed the limit, leading to his arrest," the officer said.
Police have seized Gadkari's revolver and bullets, and written an opinion letter to Belagavi, where the gun was licensed and also from where Gadkari hails. The officer noted that they had mentioned in the letter that the revolver was not recommendable to Gadkari and the decision was left to them.
Gadkari served in the Indian Army for 18 years before retiring as a Naik in Bengaluru. He is married and has children, but doesn't live with them. His family also lives in Abbigere.