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Bengaluru: Retired banker loses Rs 2.91 crore in impersonation scam

Ramesh told the police that on January 29, he was randomly added to ‘A7-Stock discussion group’ on WhatsApp by an unknown number.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:02 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:02 IST
India NewsBengaluruscambengaluru crime

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