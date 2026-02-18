<p>Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old retired <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ISRO">ISRO </a>employee allegedly strangled his wife to death at their apartment under the Avalahalli police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Whitefield </a>division on Wednesday.</p><p>The incident occurred at 10:30 am inside an apartment at Bommanahalli. The accused, identified as K Nageshwar Rao (72), allegedly used a towel to strangulate his wife, Sandhya Sri (65), a painter, inside their flat. </p><p>A senior police officer said preliminary investigation revealed that Rao, who had served as a team lead at ISRO, had been suffering from mental distress for some time. He had reportedly decided to end his life and, in that state of mind, resolved to kill his wife before taking the extreme step.</p>.Bengaluru start-up founder says 'patented wearable' stolen at Delhi AI Summit 'recovered'; netizens ask 'if he's under pressure'.<p>“After strangulating his wife, he called one of his neighbours around 11 am and informed him about what he had done. The neighbour immediately contacted a doctor known to the family. The doctor then alerted the Avalahalli police.</p><p>Police team rushed to the spot and found Sandhya Sri lying unresponsive, and took Rao into custody. The body was shifted for postmortem.</p><p>Police sources said the couple hailed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and had been living in the apartment for the past three years. Their daughter resides in New Jersey, United States. The elderly couple were staying alone in the flat.</p><p>A case of murder has been registered at Avalahalli police station and waited for the family members for further investigation.</p>