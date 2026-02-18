Menu
Retired ISRO employee strangles wife in Bengaluru apartment, held

Police team rushed to the spot and found Sandhya Sri lying unresponsive, and took Rao into custody. The body was shifted for postmortem.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:39 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 09:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsISROmurderbengaluru crime

