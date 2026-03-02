Menu
Retired senior vehicle inspector booked for issuing fitness certificates without inspection in Bengaluru

The FIR was filed on Saturday following a complaint by Deepak L, Regional Transport Officer, HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The FIR names Nisar Ahmed as the accused.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 20:25 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 20:25 IST
