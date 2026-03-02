<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a criminal case against a now-retired senior motor vehicle inspector for issuing fitness certificates to over 10,000 out-of-state vehicles without conducting physical inspections.</p>.<p>The FIR was filed on Saturday following a complaint by Deepak L, Regional Transport Officer, HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The FIR names Nisar Ahmed as the accused.</p>.<p>Ahmed served as a senior motor vehicle inspector at the office for around eight years and retired on January 31, 2026.</p>.4 transport officials under scanner for fitness certificate fraud.<p>According to the FIR, advocate S Nataraj Sharma had filed a complaint with the Transport Commissioner, alleging that between August 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, Ahmed issued over 10,210 ‘Form 38A’ fitness certificates to out-of-state vehicles without inspecting them.</p>.<p>“An investigation by the Joint Commissioner of Transport on February 19, 2026, confirmed through the Vahan software that 10,210 vehicles were processed in this manner,” the FIR stated.</p>.<p>An email from the Gujarat Transport Commissioner’s office revealed that 41 vehicles from that state received certificates illegally, prompting Ahmed’s suspension on January 20.</p>.<p>On February 27, the Transport Commissioner directed that a criminal case be filed, noting that the accused allegedly committed criminal breach of trust and fraud in collusion with vehicle owners. Legal action has been sought against Ahmed and the vehicle owners concerned.</p>.<p>Ahmed and unnamed vehicle owners have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing, officials said.</p>