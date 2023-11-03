Retired teacher who groped women at mall surrenders before court; gets bail

Bengaluru: The identity of the man, who allegedly groped at least four women at a city mall recently, came to light after he surrendered before a local court on Thursday.
The alleged offender is a 63-year-old retired teacher, Ashwath Narayan, who was later granted bail after he surrendered before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, well-placed sources told DH.
They said that Narayan, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar, taught at a school in Agrahara Dasarahalli.
Narayan was caught on camera groping a woman at the Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar on October 29. The eyewitness, who shot the video and shared it on Instagram, had told DH that the suspect had inappropriately touched four to five women between 6 pm and 6.30 pm at the gaming zone in the mall.
“Initially, I thought it must have happened by mistake,” Yeshwanth Jayaprakash, who recorded the footage, said. “But 10 to 15 minutes later, I saw the man move near a group of women and touch them. I understood that something was wrong."
Before recording the video as proof, Jayaprakash followed Narayan for a few minutes and understood that he was doing it purposely. Jayaprakash immediately approached the mall security and reported the incident.
“By the time the security personnel and I came to the spot and began looking for him, he wasn’t there,” Jayaprakash said. “We searched the other floors too, but could not find him. Since I was hovering around for a few minutes, I believe he must have noticed me. I then approached the mall management team, explained the situation, and shared the video.”
A mall management representative filed a complaint with the Magadi Road police on October 30, who registered a case under IPC Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).