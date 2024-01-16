Retired woman in Bengaluru falls victim to ‘money laundering’ ruse, loses Rs 21 lakh

Bengaluru: A retired woman in Bengaluru lost over Rs 21 lakh in a telephone scam, orchestrated by individuals impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Mumbai police.
During their calls, the imposters accused 67-year-old Lavanya Kumar (name changed) of laundering money with the jailed Jet Airways chairman, Naresh Goyal.
Lavanya reported the fraudulent activities that unfolded on December 23, 2023.
The ordeal began with an unidentified caller posing as a TRAI official, claiming that a phone number linked to her Aadhaar card has been used to make harassment calls and send texts.
The imposter then transferred the call to another person, claiming to be a police officer from Govandi.
The Naresh Goyal angle
Under the guise of an investigation, the fake "officer" coerced Lavanya into sharing her Aadhaar details and installing Skype for an alleged interrogation conducted online.
To her shock, the scammers accused her of money laundering with Goyal.
“They threatened me that there was an arrest warrant in my name,” Lavanya alleged.
Using the modus operandi similar to the FedEx courier scams, the conmen asked her to reveal her bank details and transfer the entire sum of money to “verify if it was used in a money laundering trail”.
Lavanya was made to transfer a sum of Rs 21,50,000 to two Punjab National Bank accounts and one Yes Bank account between December 23 and 30, 2023.
Following the incident, Lavanya sought assistance from the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930), leading to the registration of a case on January 9 under sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) Act; and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).