Revenue Department files police case over razing of 156-year-old heritage structure in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Revenue authorities filed a case on Monday against unidentified people for demolishing a 156-year-old stone structure, part of the Great Trigonometric Survey (GTS), a 19th century project to map India accurately.
Heritage enthusiasts and local residents are unhappy with the government’s delayed action, as land grabbers have already reduced the historic building to rubble.
In a complaint emailed to the Bengaluru city police, the tahshildar of the Bengaluru East taluk (KR Puram) has stated that the heritage building that was demolished by unidentified persons falls on the government gomala land, carrying survey number 16 of Kannur village, Bidarahalli hobli. It abuts Hennur-Bagalur Road.
The heritage structure, also known as the observatory building, was part of the GTS and was constructed in 1868. Revenue department officials have requested the police to investigate the illegal demolition of the structure under Section 192 of the Karnataka Land Records Act, 1964.
The building before it was demolished.
Officials stated that since the Bagalur police did not provide an acknowledgment copy or file a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday, the department emailed a copy of the complaint to the police station.
Razing of the historic monument has shocked many. The land grabbers deployed earthmovers in the early hours of Sunday, a government holiday, to raze the structure.
By the time locals moved in, the structure had already been brought down. Some passersby pulled up the advocate who brought in the earthmovers to decimate the structure, but he reportedly told them the land belonged to his ancestors.
Residents shared their grief with DH. “The government did not do anything to protect the stone structure. But an NGO had restored the place by putting up a board with information about the history of the building,” Malla Reddy, a resident, said.
Ganesh MN, a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council, denied he had any role in the demolition.
“I was just a passerby. Some residents are falsely accusing me of bringing the earthmovers. The stones of the razed building are stored in an adjacent property, the owner of which may have brought the earthmovers,” he said.
In 2021, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had restored the structure, which was on the verge of collapse. Its convener Meera Iyer had termed the building “a unique relic of one of the most stupendous scientific endeavours of the 19th century”.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:25 IST