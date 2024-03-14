Bengaluru: Revenue officials accused of issuing fake khata certificates

Bengaluru: Former corporator NR Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that revenue officials from the BBMP’s RR Nagar subdivision had issued 808 fake khata certificates and caused a revenue loss of Rs 20 crore to the civic body.
In his complaint to BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath, the BJP leader named the assistant revenue officer, revenue inspector and clerks for facilitating the “illegality”.
The BBMP is expected to issue ‘A’ khata only after ensuring the property owner has paid betterment charges to the civic body. Ramesh suspected influential people were behind the “scam”.
