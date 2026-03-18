<p>Bengaluru: In a significant move toward improving city sanitation and public health, KN Ramesh, Commissioner of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>South City Corporation, held a meeting to prepare a scientific roadmap for systematic animal waste management in collaboration with the NGO 'Vedan.'</p><p>During the meeting, representatives from Vedan presented their project through a demonstration. They stated that the primary objective of this initiative is to eliminate the problem of unscientific waste disposal by meat vendors and establish a well-equipped, hygienic collection system.</p><p><strong>Data-Driven Sanitation System</strong></p><p>To prevent the haphazard disposal of animal meat waste, an extensive field-level analysis was conducted under this project. </p><p>The key highlights of the roadmap are-</p><p>1. Identification of waste generation points: Vedan has surveyed meat and animal product outlets across the zone to map out waste generation hotspots.</p><p>2. Scientific auto-collection routes: Based on survey data, dedicated auto-collection routes have been designed, specifying precise arrival times and vehicle stoppage durations for each location.</p><p>3. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): A clear framework has been established for meat vendors, defining specific timings and designated transfer points to hand over waste safely.</p>.Bengaluru South commissioner seeks residents’ input on roads, lakes and waste management. <p>4. Impact on city health: By transitioning from an unorganized system to a scientific "Auto-at-Doorstep" model, the Corporation aims to prevent environmental pollution and foul odors caused by unscientific disposal. This planned measure will streamline the collection process without obstructing traffic and enhance overall cleanliness across the Bengaluru South City Corporation limits.</p><p>"This collaboration will bring a professional shift to the solid waste management sector. We are not just collecting waste; we are building a sustainable sanitation model based on data," said a representative from Vedan.</p><p><strong>New guidelines for meat vendors soon</strong></p><p>Acknowledging that Vedan’s action plan is robust, the Commissioner noted that steps will be taken to implement it within the corporation after further discussions with officials. </p><p>The City Corporation, in partnership with NGOs, will soon implement new regulations for local meat vendors and organize awareness programs. </p><p>Handing over waste at fixed times and locations will be made mandatory and will be strictly monitored. </p><p><strong>Plans to install litter bins on roads</strong></p><p>The Commissioner also held discussions with 'Admy Bins', an organization that successfully reduced "black spots" in major cities of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal"> West Bengal</a> by installing litter bins. The Corporation is considering a similar installation of bins along major roads in its limits.The meeting was attended by Mahantesh, DGM of BSWML and Srinath, Chief Veterinary Officer.</p>