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Revolution in Animal Waste Management | BSCC considers collaboration with 'Vedan' NGO: Commissioner KN Ramesh

Bengaluru Sourth City Corporation, in partnership with NGOs, will soon implement new regulations for local meat vendors and organize awareness programs.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:04 IST
Bengaluruwaste managementKarnatak news

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