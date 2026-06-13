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Ricky Rai’s Lamborghini under scanner again after fiery drive in Bengaluru

The police are verifying CCTV footage and examining the viral clip to ascertain whether the location and circumstances is currently or that of an old video resurfacing before initiating legal action.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 08:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLamborghini

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