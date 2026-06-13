Ricky Rai’s Lamborghini under scanner again after fiery drive in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Lamborghini owned by Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don-turned-businessman Muthappa Rai, has once again landed in controversy after a video allegedly showing the luxury car emitting flames and being driven recklessly on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s</a> Airport Road went viral on social media on Saturday.</p><p>The video, featuring a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lamborghini">Lamborghini</a> bearing registration number KA-05-NR-0009, has come under scanner from Devanahalli Traffic Police. </p><p>The police are verifying CCTV footage and examining the viral clip to ascertain whether the location and circumstances is currently or that of an old video resurfacing before initiating legal action.</p>.Lamborghini seized; Muthappa Rai's son Ricky Rai under scanner for donut stunts in Bengaluru.<p>The development comes barely months after Ricky Rai faced legal trouble after drifting the same Lamborghini at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road and along Cubbon Road on March 21. Initially, Rai had denied being behind the wheel, but CCTV footage later established that he was driving the vehicle. </p><p>The latest viral video appears to show the same Lamborghini producing flames from its exhaust while being driven aggressively on the Airport Road stretch, prompting renewed attention from traffic authorities.</p><p>A senior police officer from Devanahalli Traffic Police Station said they are currently analysing the viral video and verifying CCTV footage from Sadahalli Toll plaza to determine whether any traffic violations were committed and whether a fresh case needs to be registered.</p>