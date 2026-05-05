<p>Bengaluru: Passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) faced a shortage of ride-hailing cabs on Sunday evening, with many struggling to book taxis after heavy rain lashed the city and disrupted services.</p>.<p>Airport sources said the shortage was likely linked to the downpour, which may have prompted several drivers to log off or avoid the airport route amid fears of waterlogging and worsening traffic congestion in the city. The disruption left flyers waiting longer than usual at pick-up points, with some forced to keep refreshing their ride-hailing apps.</p>.<p>“I kept trying to book an Ola and an Uber for quite some time, but nothing was showing up. By the time a cab appeared, the wait had already become stressful,” said a passenger arriving at KIA.</p>.Heavy rain cripples traffic in Bengaluru; airport routes hit too.<p>Passengers rely heavily on ride-hailing cabs for late-evening and night travel, mainly because of their affordability. With city roads clogged and some stretches affected by waterlogging, drivers appeared reluctant to take airport trips, sources said.</p>.<p>Frequent flyers said the problem exposed a gap in last-mile transport at the airport during bad weather. The airport has not issued any advisory on the disruption, but passengers continued to report limited cab availability well into the evening.</p>