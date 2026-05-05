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Ride-hailing cabs turn scarce at Bengaluru's KIA after heavy rain

Airport sources said the shortage was likely linked to the downpour, which may have prompted several drivers to log off or avoid the airport route
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsrainKIA

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