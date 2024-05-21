Rider dies as car rear-ends bike on NICE Road 

Bengaluru: A vehicle collided with a bike on NICE Road in the western part of the city on Monday morning, killing the rider and injuring the passenger.
Vinayak (20) and Girish, 22, were reportedly on their way to Tumakuru from home in Jigani when the vehicle crashed into them near Manganahalli and sped away.
The accident occurred around 7.50 am, killing Vinayak on the spot, while Girish escaped with minor injuries.
The Jnanabharathi traffic police said both were pursuing a diploma at a technical institute on the city outskirts.
"We need to review CCTV footage, if there is any, and check with any eyewitnesses,” said an officer attached to the Jnanabharathi traffic police station. “The pillion rider is not too sure how the accident occurred; we suspect that they must have been riding at a high speed.”
On Sunday afternoon, a drunk car driver crashed his vehicle into a two-wheeler, killing the rider.
Around 2.15 pm, Harinath, 52, was driving towards Dr Rajkumar Road. He rear-ended his hatchback into a bike on Subramanya Nagar Road, killing 32-year-old Vinay, who police identified as a BJP worker.
Despite television channels’ claims of a serial accident, no one else had reported vehicle damage or injury as a result of the crash. Police detained Harinath, a taxi driver.
Initially booked for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC, the police also charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304) after Harinath’s alcohol test returned positive.
Published 20 May 2024, 20:37 IST