Rising road rage cases spark heightened police patrols in Bengaluru

They target vehicle users who are alone and try to provoke the drivers into engaging in a verbal spat or a bout of fisticuffs over trivial reasons. In some cases, they accuse the car drivers of hitting them or overtaking them rashly, while in others, they chase the vehicles or cause damage to the other car by themselves. By creating such situations, many miscreants aim to extort money from hapless motorists who, more often than not, pay to avoid escalating the situation.