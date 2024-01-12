Rebound route: KIA passenger traffic rises by 35.3% in 2023

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru recorded a traffic of 37.2 million passengers in 2023, marking an increase of 35.3 per cent over the 2022 figure. While 32.7 million of these were domestic passengers, 4.5 million traveled to international destinations.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, traced the rise in traffic to factors like reduced travel limitations, improved economic conditions, and increased demand for leisure and business travel. Top domestic routes in 2023 included Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. KIA served 25 international destinations during the year, with Dubai, Singapore, and Doha emerging as the top sectors.
The highest daily number of passengers was recorded on April 29 – 116,688. BIAL said the figure exceeded pre-pandemic levels. March 17 saw the highest number of air traffic movements – 748 – and marked a significant recovery; the highest single-day figure in 2022 was 693.
“Domestic ATMs last year saw a substantial 22% recovery, while international ATMs showed a 15% increase. These indicators reflect the positive momentum in the aviation sector, demonstrating the gradual return to pre-pandemic level travel patterns,” BIAL said in a statement.
The airport transitioned international operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in 2023. BIAL noted that the past year also saw the launch of routes and introduction of carriers, enhancing connectivity and capacity, and diversifying KIA’s airline portfolio.
Cargo growth: BLR Cargo processed a total of 422,644 Metric Tonnes (MT) of cargo during 2023, indicating a 2% increase from the previous year. The domestic sector recorded an impressive 11% growth, BIAL said.
It underlined perishables as a key contributor, with coriander exports surging by 67 per cent and the export of mangoes reaching a three-year tonnage record, achieving a 124 per cent year-on-year growth. 684 MT of mangoes were exported, facilitated by an 86% increase in the number of pieces shipped, the airport operator said.
July saw the handling of the highest monthly domestic tonnage since the airport‘s opening, totaling 16,507 MT.