Rebound route: KIA passenger traffic rises by 35.3% in 2023

The highest daily number of passengers was recorded on April 29 – 116,688. BIAL said the figure exceeded pre-pandemic levels. March 17 saw the highest number of air traffic movements – 748 – and marked a significant recovery; the highest single-day figure in 2022 was 693.

“Domestic ATMs last year saw a substantial 22% recovery, while international ATMs showed a 15% increase. These indicators reflect the positive momentum in the aviation sector, demonstrating the gradual return to pre-pandemic level travel patterns,” BIAL said in a statement.

The airport transitioned international operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in 2023. BIAL noted that the past year also saw the launch of routes and introduction of carriers, enhancing connectivity and capacity, and diversifying KIA’s airline portfolio.

Cargo growth: BLR Cargo processed a total of 422,644 Metric Tonnes (MT) of cargo during 2023, indicating a 2% increase from the previous year. The domestic sector recorded an impressive 11% growth, BIAL said.

It underlined perishables as a key contributor, with coriander exports surging by 67 per cent and the export of mangoes reaching a three-year tonnage record, achieving a 124 per cent year-on-year growth. 684 MT of mangoes were exported, facilitated by an 86% increase in the number of pieces shipped, the airport operator said.

July saw the handling of the highest monthly domestic tonnage since the airport‘s opening, totaling 16,507 MT.