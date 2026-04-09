<p>A first-of-its-kind prospective study published in the 'Journal of Global Oncology' has found that RNA-based Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing can achieve a 41 per cent diagnostic refinement and 26 per cent treatment change in complex sarcoma cases.</p>.<p>Sarcoma is a serious and aggressive form of cancer that originates in connective tissues such as bones, fat, muscle, and cartilage. Its aggressive nature makes it difficult to diagnose and treat.</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>The study was announced by MedGenome, a genomics-driven diagnostics and research company, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Conducted in collaboration with leading hospitals in India between 2022 and 2025, it demonstrated that introducing targeted RNA sequencing into a multidisciplinary team can significantly improve diagnostic clarity and aid treatment decisions, especially in patients with ambiguous or complex presentations.</p>.<p>The study was conducted on 68 patients with unclear diagnoses. All samples were analysed using MedGenome's RNA fusion panel. RNA-based NGS provided clinically informative findings in half of all evaluated cases.</p>.<p>In over 40 per cent of patients, diagnostic refinement or reclassification was made. In more than a quarter of cases, treatment decisions were changed based on molecular results.</p>